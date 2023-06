At about 8:31 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a structure fire in the 26700 block of 91st Place in Center Lake.

UPDATE 8:38 p.m. — Incident command on the scene reports fire is a grill. Bristol, Randall and Pleasant Prairie units released from responding.

UPDATE 8:44 p.m. — Command terminated. All remaining units clearing the scene.