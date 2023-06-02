Highway 83 work to begin June 5

Another local big road project for drivers to to work around is set to start up next week.

Resurfacing of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) between Highway 50 and the state line is scheduled to begin June 5, says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The project will include:

Pavement resurfacing

Curb ramp and sidewalk replacements

Storm sewer and culvert repair

Ditching

Reconstruct median islands

Pavement marking and signage improvements

Replace existing traffic signals on WIS 83 at 89th Street (County AH), and Wilmot Rd (County C).

Earlier stages of the project are expected to maintain two-way traffic, but later stages will close sections to through traffic (local traffic only). A detour utilizing Highway 50, Highway 45 and Highway C east of Highway 83 will be posted to avoid the Highway C to Highway 50 section of Highway 83

A map is available here.

The project is expected to continue into early fall.

More info is available here.