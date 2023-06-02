A word from our sponsors: Immediate openings for Behavioral Health Services at KCHC’s Silver Lake Clinic

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha Community Health Center-Silver Lake Clinic — DH
There are immediate openings for Behavioral Health Services at KCHC’s Silver Lake Clinic.
If you or someone you know is in need of counseling, therapy, or other behavioral health services, please call 262.656.0044. Nurse Practitioner, Heidi Eckelberg, MSN, FNP-C, APNP, PMHNP, is available to help you take the first step toward improving your mental health.
Learn more at https://www.kenoshachc.org/2023/01/25/spotlight-heidi-eckelberg/.