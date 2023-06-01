Highway 50 update June 1, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

Traffic Updates (Current Stage Configuration: 2A)

Stage 2B switch scheduled for overnight June 4 th into the 5 th .

into the 5 . Sidewalk closures in place on South side of road from STH 83 to 246th Ave.

Sheriff department has had a patrol unit placed at Falcon Way entrance on STH 83 to assist with traffic control for school during drop off and pick up.

244 th Scheduled to close Tuesday 6/6 during prep and paving operations and to re-open midday Thursday 6/8.

Scheduled to close Tuesday 6/6 during prep and paving operations and to re-open midday Thursday 6/8. Various driveways will close during prep and paving operations 6/6-6/8 in coordination with residents/businesses.

Paving operation anticipated gaps: Half of 242nd, half of 246th, half of 250th, and half of CTH F.

Current Construction Activities

A.W. Oakes underground crews have completed all storm sewer installation for Stage 2A.

A.W. Oakes underground crews have completed all Hydrant moves/vertical extensions and Sanitary reconstructs.

A.W. Oakes grading crews have completed mainline grading and trimming for drive lanes except for driveways and crossroads.

A.W. Oakes grading crews have started ditch work at CTH F SWC and will finish soon now that utility work is completed.

Outdoor Lighting has completed conduit crossings at STH 83 intersection and 246 th intersection.

intersection. Arbor Green has completed dry pond restoration.

Kenosha County was on site today 5/31 to clean the small culvert running East under CTH F from the East end of the West ditch to the West end of the East ditch.

Continual pothole filling with cold patch and monitoring on site by AW Oakes and GRAEF.

Construction Activities for the coming week

A.W. Oakes underground crews will continue completing structure adjustments within paving boundaries and then begin Stage 2B area work for storm sewer.

A.W. Oakes grading crews plan to return to site next Monday 6/5 to begin prep work for paving and trimming through driveways to begin Tuesday 6/6.

A.W. Oakes Concrete crews will begin mainline paving at the East project limit and plans to pave through the West limit within 3 days.

Outdoor Lighting will be completing conduit detector loops at STH 83 and 246 th intersections prior to paving.

intersections prior to paving. Kenosha County plans to return 6/1 to clean out pipe running South from Ex MH 24 at the Westosha Central West High School driveway.