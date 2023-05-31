It could rain Wednesday, Thursday … maybe

It could rain Wednesday and Thursday.

But according to the latest, local National Weather Service forecast it’s still not very likely.

Still since there’s been so little rain for most of May it seems like it’s of note that there is a 20 percent chance of rain or a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon. There’s the same 20 percent chance of rain or a thunderstorm Thursday as well.

After that, rain disappears from the forecast once again.

What’s more likely to continue is the heat. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 88. High temperatures in the 80s are expected to continue through Monday.