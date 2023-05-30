Karenna Schick named to Cedarville University spring 2023 Dean’s List

Karenna Schick from Silver Lake, majoring in Music Education-Multi-Age, was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University.

Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

