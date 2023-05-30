A word from our sponsors: ADRC to host free, seven-week course on preventing falls starting June 15 in Twin Lakes

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. – DH
If you’re like most people, you’re pretty careful about avoiding a fall. But there are some factors you may not be aware of that can influence your fall risk. Stepping On addresses those factors and arms you with the information and strategies you need to avoid a fall.
Wisconsin is ranked number one in the nation for falls that lead to death among older adults. More than 95% of hip fractures are caused by falling. The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center wants to change those statistics with Stepping On!
In Stepping On workshops, we take fall prevention step-by-step. You’ll learn how to build and maintain the physical strength and balance you need to walk confidently. From footwear to prescriptions, you’ll learn what increases your risk of a fall, how to avoid it, and make an individualized action plan to stay on your feet and living life the way you want.
The ADRC is hosting a Stepping On course to be begin Thursday June 15. Stepping On is a free, seven-week educational series, proven to help reduce falls in older adults. Stepping on will at the Twin Lakes Library, 110 S Lake Ave, Twin Lakes on Thursdays, June 15 through July 27, 2 – 4 p.m.
For questions or to register call the ADRC at 262-605-6646. RSVP by June 8.