At about 6:37 p.m., Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report fo a fire in the 35400 block of Geneva Road in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a large grass fire.

UPDATE 6:43 p.m. — Wheatland unit on scene reports this was a controlled burn that was partially out of control at one point, but is under control again. Twin Lakes Rescue can stay in quarters.