2023 Twin Lakes Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

American Legion Post 544 hosted its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday in Twin Lakes.

The parade was first, starting at Lance Park and working its way through downtown and out to the Legion Post in Legion Park. The parade included veterans, government officials, law enforcement and police vehicles and marching bands.

Here is video of the marching bands from Wilmot Union High School, Randall School and Lakewood School:

A ceremony outside the Legion Post followed the parade. The ceremony included readings, music, a prayer, a gun salute and the playing of taps. Here is a video of highlights of that ceremony:

Here are more photos from the parade and ceremony: