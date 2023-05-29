2023 Silver Lake Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 held its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Silver Lake Monday.

First was the parade, stepping off from Riverview School and working its way down Cogswell Drive, through downtown and back to the school. In the parade were scouts, marching bands, units from local business, local government officials and veterans.

Here is video of the marching bands from Riverview School, Westosha Central High School, Wilmot Union High School and Wheatland Center School.

Following the parade was a ceremony held outside the Legion Post. The ceremony included music, readings, a prayer, a gun salute and the playing of taps. Here is video of highlights of that ceremony:

Here are more photos from the parade: