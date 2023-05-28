Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Newport Fire Protection District

At about 10:35 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding for mutual aid to Newport Fire Protection District.
Per dispatch: This is for a crash in the southbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 1.
