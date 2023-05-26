A word from our sponsors: Join Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Healthon May 31st for World No Tobacco Day!

The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health — DH
Join us on May 31st for World No Tobacco Day!
On this significant day, we come together as a global community to acknowledge the harmful impact of tobacco on our health and emphasize the pressing need for tobacco control.
At Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health, we stand united in our commitment to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco and support individuals in their journey towards a tobacco-free life. Join us in spreading the word and making a positive change!
Learn more about the dangers and how to take steps to quit today here.