A word from our sponsors: Join Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Healthon May 31st for World No Tobacco Day!

May 26th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health — DH

🌍 Join us on May 31st for World No Tobacco Day! 🚭

On this significant day, we come together as a global community to acknowledge the harmful impact of tobacco on our health and emphasize the pressing need for tobacco control. 💔

At Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health, we stand united in our commitment to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco and support individuals in their journey towards a tobacco-free life. Join us in spreading the word and making a positive change!

Learn more about the dangers and how to take steps to quit today here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Sponsors.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives