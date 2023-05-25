A word from our sponsors: Having trouble managing blood pressure? Call Kenosha Community Health Center

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha Community Health Center. — DH
May is High Blood Pressure Education Month, a crucial time to raise awareness about the silent but significant health condition affecting millions worldwide. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a chronic medical condition that often goes unnoticed until serious health complications arise. The goal of this article aims to highlight the facts about high blood pressure, the importance of monitoring it, and provide effective strategies for controlling it.
Have your blood pressure checked at least once a year. If you are concerned about your risk of developing high blood pressure or are having trouble managing your blood pressure, make an appointment with a health center. Remember, a small effort today can pave the way for a healthier tomorrow.