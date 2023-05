The 2023 Salem Lakes Concerts in the Park series begins next week.

All concerts are on the first and third Thursday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. in Schmalfeldt Park in Silver Lake.

Here is the schedule:

June 1: Myles Wangerin

June 15: Midnight Rider Band

July 6: Double Bourbon Quick

July 20: Chapel Hill Band

Aug. 3: Gravity of Youth

Aug. 17: Hindsight

Sept. 7: Justus

Schmalfedlt Park is located at 383 Railroad St., Silver Lake.