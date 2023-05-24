Westosha Central HS named among 2023 Best Communities for Music Education

Westosha Central High School has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Westosha Central High School answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“This recognition is a huge credit to all of the music teachers in the district,” said Kevin Kitslaar, Westosha Central High

School Principal. “Their dedication and passion for music is seen through the students in the district. Providing music education to students at Westosha Central High School through many different music opportunities and programs is very important to the District. The families and the community are very supportive with all the music programs and realize the importance of music education. We are proud our music programs and look forward to continuing our strong music programs to support music education for the students.”

Since the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015 and a stated emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs.

“Music provides an outlet for growth in a way that other academics don’t allow,” said senior student Nicholas Pelczynski.

Westosha Central High School music department offers a Concert Choir, Show Choir, 3 Concert Bands, Jazz Ensemble, Marching Band, and Pep Band. Students in the Westosha Central High School music program have performed at Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Toronto Canada, Nashville, and various festivals and competitions such as WSMA Solo & Ensemble, Festival Disney, Music in the Parks, and Festivals of Music.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving,

and public service programs.