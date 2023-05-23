Temps to dip for rest of the week

May 23rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

As quickly as summer like temperatures arrived they are going to disappear.

Tuesday’s high hereabouts was around 80.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for a high on Wednesday about 20 degrees cooler at 61.

Talk about your rude awakenings.

Thursday is expected to be a repeat of Wednesday with a high of 61 again. The balance of the week is going to remain cooler, if not quire as cool as Wednesday, with a highs Friday of 68 and 74 Saturday.

The next warm-up is predicted for Monday (Memorial Day) with a high temp back over 80 (Tuesday too).

