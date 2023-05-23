May 23, 2023 lake test results: All lakes test within normal range

All Western Kenosha County lakes tested by Kenosha County Public Health on Monday were within normal E.coli levels.

This is the first sampling of the 2023 season.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Monday are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 21 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 16 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 6 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 23 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 2 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 24 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 3 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park <1 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 4 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 3 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 2 E.coli/100 mL.; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 17 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth 5 E.coli/100 mL

Bristol — Lake George 101st 3 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 187th 9 E.coli/100 mL