Air quality alert issued

The National Weather Service has issued a air quality alert for virtually all of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The alert is in place until 11 p.m., Tuesday.

From the text of the alert:

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.