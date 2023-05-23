A word from our sponsors: Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health dedicated to providing essential behavioral health and psychiatry services

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health — DH
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it is crucial that we take the time to recognize and address the importance of mental health in our daily lives. Mental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in the lives of Americans and to celebrate recovery from mental illness. Mental health is essential for a person’s overall health. Mental health disorders can affect anyone at any time, and the effects can be severe and long-lasting. Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health are dedicated to providing essential behavioral health and psychiatry services to residents in Kenosha County and beyond.
Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a reminder to prioritize our mental health and seek help when needed. Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health offer accessible and effective behavioral health services to those in need, and we encourage anyone struggling with mental health issues to reach out and get the help they deserve.
CALL 262-232-6397 IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU LOVE IS IN NEED OF OUR SERVICES.