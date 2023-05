At about 7:55 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 333700 block of Highway 50 in New Munster.

Per dispatch: This is a truck on fire.

UPDATE 8:01 a.m. — Fire unit on scene reports truck was on fire but fire now out. Truck is in traffic of eastbound lanes at Highway 50 and Highway 83- north intersection.