Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting May 23, 2023

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include

Recommendation from the Plan Commission: Petition from Janet Gumm and Donna Kirschbaum, 112430 7 th Street (owners) to rezone portions of Tax Parcels 45-4-221-014-0320; 45-4-221-014-0310 and 45-4-221-014-0300 from A-1 – Agricultural Preservation District, R-1 – Rural Density Residential District and R-2 – Suburban Density Residential District to A-1 Agricultural Preservation District and R-2 Suburban Density Residential District. The purpose of the petition is to allow the petitioners to make a series of lot line adjustments to make the properties more conforming.

Recommendation from the Plan Commission: Petition from Lorin Myers Sr. and the Estate of Marvin Myers, 12610 7 th Street, to rezone a portion of Tax Parcel 45-4-221-013-0320 from A-1 Agricultural Preservation District and C-2 Upland Resource Conservancy District to R-1 – Rural Density Residential District, C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy District and C-2 Upland Conservancy District. As part of this petition, Parcel 45-4-221-013-0320 will be reduced from a 10-acre parcel to a five-acre parcel with the balance of the existing parcel being attached to the adjacent parcel 45-4-221-013-0107. This action is to correct a prior illegal land division.

Consideration of investment advisor proposals

The full agenda is available here.