A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. seeking Managing Director

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, Inc. is seeking a new Managing Director. This position is potentially 20-25 hours/week, with the anticipation of working a few more hours around events.

The Managing Director reports directly to the President of the Chamber Board of Directors.

General duties include but are not limited to: answering phones, computer usage (Word, Publisher, Excel, Chamber website, Quickbooks); working with the public; scheduling meetings; managing office contracts; keeping membership records; communicating with members and the public (in person and also via phone, constant contact email system, and social media).

As an employee of the Chamber, the Managing Director will help with event planning. That includes assisting the event’s committee with planning, advertising, record-keeping, scheduling, and volunteering at events, as well as insuring compliance with local rules and regulations.

Please submit a resume in a sealed envelope directed to the Hiring Committee. Envelopes can be dropped off at the Chamber office (349 E Main St., Twin Lakes) or mailed to TLACBA, PO Box 64, Twin Lakes, WI 53181, ATTN: Hiring Committee. Deadline for resumes is Friday, May 26th, 2023.