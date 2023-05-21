Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 22, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Resolution 2023-004: Public Participation Procedures – Comprehensive plan.

Authorize the Town Inspector to work with Town Attorney to proceed forward with preparing a raze order for the property at 7815 334th Ave.

Speed Readers to remind drivers to drive within the posted speeds.

Process for attorney Contact from Board Members/Employees to Town Attorney.

Increase of rental fee changed for Park Properties for 2024

The full agenda is available here.