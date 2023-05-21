Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 22, 2023

May 21st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

  • Resolution 2023-004: Public Participation Procedures – Comprehensive plan.
  • Authorize the Town Inspector to work with Town Attorney to proceed forward with preparing a raze order for the property at 7815 334th Ave.
  • Speed Readers to remind drivers to drive within the posted speeds.
  • Process for attorney Contact from Board Members/Employees to Town Attorney.
  • Increase of rental fee changed for Park Properties for 2024

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives