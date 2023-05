Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting May 22, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular, semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 2023-7: ORDINANCE ADOPTING AN A MENDMENT TO THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN (located at 15901 Horton Road Juan Aldana).

A (located at 15901 Horton Road Juan Aldana). Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 16-1-44: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 13 OF THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTED BY THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, WISCONSIN, WITH REFERENCE TO ZONING (located at 15901 Horton Road Juan Aldana).

The full agenda is available here.