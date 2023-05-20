Happening now: Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Assoc. 2023 Business in the Park and Car Show (PHOTOS)

May 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

There’s lots of cars, local business booths and nice weather at the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association Business in the Park and Car Show in downtown Twin Lakes Saturday afternoon.

The event continues until 3 p.m., with the car show going on until 2 p.m.

Event organizers said over 125 cars were on site at 10 a.m., with more expected.

There are also booth from local businesses. There’s food for sale and a activity area for youngsters.

Bring a food item for a drive to benefit the Twin Lakes Food Pantry. Clean clothes and textiles are being collected for Living Waters.

More photos below.

