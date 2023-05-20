American Legion Post 544 to host 2023 Twin Lakes Memorial Day Parade and observances May 29

westofthei.com file photo

American Legion Post 544, Twin Lakes will host its 2023 Twin Lakes Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 29.

Parade staging begins at 10 a.m. at Lance Park. The parade begins at 11 a.m. The parade starts at Lance Park and ends at Legion Park, proceeding through downtown along the way.

A ceremony open to the public will take place following the parade.

The post also will conduct Memorial observances at the following locations prior to the parade:

9 a.m. at Mound Prairie Cemetery, 39000 104th St., Genoa City.

9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery, Highway KD, Twin Lakes.