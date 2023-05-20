A word from our sponsors: Registration underway for 2023 Western Kenosha County Tennis Association summer tennis and pickleball programs

Note: This is a paid announcement from Western Kenosha County Tennis Association — DH

This Summer promises to be an exciting time at the Central High School Tennis Courts. Registration for the 2023 Summer Racquet Sports Programs are now open.

These programs are brought to you by the Western Kenosha County Tennis Association (WKCTA).

Besides offering Tennis sessions for ages 5-adult, Pickleball will be offered for the second year. This fast-growing sport is easy to learn, fun to play and takes very little investment. The program is open to both the new player and the seasoned veteran. If you are new to the game, you’ll be playing after 10 minutes of instruction.

Both Tennis and Pickleball sessions will be offered in a weekly camp model in the month of July. The courts will be undergoing resurfacing during the month of June. When complete, we will have the current 8 tennis courts and have new Pickleball lines that will offer play on 8 courts. The season will conclude in late July with our annual “Rally for Life” event that will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Registration for the programs can be found on the group’s website. www.wkcta.com