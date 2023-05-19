Trevor-Wilmot School student representing Wisconsin in Google Doodle contest

Gabriel Fox and his taco themed Google Doodle. /Contributed photo

A Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School student could soon have his art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see. Google is announcing the 55 State and Territory winners in its 15th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I am grateful for….”.

Gabriel Fox, a third grader from Trevor-Wilmot School is one of the 55 US State and Territory Winners with his Doodle, “You Are Always Happy When You Eat Tacos.” Gabriel’s Doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. 3rd Grade classmates at Trevor-Wilmot School helped Gabriel celebrate during a surprise assembly.

To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the U.S. can vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners. Voting will be open from May 18-25 on this site: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/ and the public vote will determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group). Google will announce these five National Finalists in late May, one of whom will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.