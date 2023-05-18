Units responding for alarm at Wilmot UHS for alarm

May 18th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 10:04 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Wilmot Union High School for an alarm.

Per dispatch: This is for an activated smoke alarm

UPDATE about 10:07 a.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.

