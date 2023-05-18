Units responding for alarm at Wilmot UHS for alarm

At about 10:04 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Wilmot Union High School for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This is for an activated smoke alarm
UPDATE about 10:07 a.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 10:04 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Wilmot Union High School for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This is for an activated smoke alarm
UPDATE about 10:07 a.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress