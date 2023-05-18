2023 national champion Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon honored by county

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, County Board leaders and others honor the Division II National Champion Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon team during a luncheon at the school Monday. Pictured, from left, are Principal Rob Kreil; School Board President Nate Colborn; team members Evan Kerkman, Emilie Olenick, Mac Keen, Charlie Fielder and Mary Catherine Slagle; County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo; team coach Don Serkowski; County Executive Samantha Kerkman; Anna Carroll of state Sen. Van Wanggaard’s office; County Board Vice Chair Erin Decker; team members Allison Streitmatter, Daegan Fragale; Lorelei Glassman and Isaac Keen; and Superintendent Michael Plourde. /Contributed photo

Kenosha County officials and other dignitaries joined Wilmot Union High School’s Academic Decathlon team Monday, for a special luncheon to celebrate the team’s recent Division II National Championship.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman bestowed upon the team a Certificate of Recognition, while Anna Carroll of Sen. Van Wanggaard’s office presented a state proclamation. Carroll, now a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an intern in Wanggaard’s office, is herself a Wilmot alumna who competed in Academic Decathlon.

Other guests included County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo and Vice Chair Erin Decker, Wilmot Union High School Board President Nate Colborn, Superintendent Michael Plourde and Principal Rob Kreil.

Team coach Don Serkowski spoke on the team’s current and past successes. Wilmot has now won the state Academic Decathlon championship for 10 consecutive years, and has taken five national titles since 2015. This year’s victory came April 27 and 28 in Frisco, Texas.

Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon team coach Don Serkowski stands on a chair to take a photo of his team members’ medals during a Monday luncheon to celebrate the students’ Division II National Championship. /Contributed photo

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman listens as her son, Evan Kerkman, talks about his experiences on the 2023 Division II National Champion Academic Decathlon team from Wilmot Union High School, during a Monday luncheon to honor the team. Pictured, from left, are Samantha Kerkman; Anna Carroll, an intern in state Sen. Van Wanggaard’s office and an alumni member of the Wilmot Academic Decathlon team; Evan Kerkman; Wilmot School Board President Nate Colborn; school Community Outreach Coordinator Morgan Lese; and team member Charlie Fielder. /Contributed photo