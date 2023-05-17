Units responding for investigation

May 17th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:58 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 26800 block of 268th Avenue in Salem.

Per dispatch: This is for a possible gas leak in a home.

