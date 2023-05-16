Outgoing TLPD Chief Adam Grosz honored; Police Week recognized

The Twin Lakes Village Board honored Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz as he leaves the force at Monday’s Village Board meeting.

Grosz is leaving to relocate to Nevada with his wife, Heather. Her former employer the Kenosha Area Business Alliance announced in December 2022 that she was leaving that organization for a position with the The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada.

He will be retiring from law enforcement after 26 years, but ” will pursue new professional opportunities as we get settled in our new environment,” Grosz said in an email to westofthei.com.

Grosz was hired by the TLPD as a lieutenant in 2013. He was named chief in 2015, after the retirement of Dale Racer.

Here is video of the resolution read by village President Howard Skinner Monday, followed by some comments from Grosz:

The meeting agenda included a closed session to discuss interim police chief candidates.

There was other police business as well Monday. Skinner also read a resolution honoring the TLPD on national Police Week: