Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting May 17, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Amended Transportation Contract
- Year Ended June 30, 2022, Audit Report
- Open Enrollment
