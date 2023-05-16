Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting May 17, 2023

May 16th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Amended Transportation Contract
  • Year Ended June 30, 2022, Audit Report
  • Open Enrollment

The full agenda is available here.

