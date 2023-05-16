Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting May 17, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be live streamed here.

Agenda items include:

Consideration and possible action to authorize a partial release of the Village’s mortgage on certain real estate within the business park pursuant to the development agreement to facilitate development of the released property. The parcels involved are part of parcel number 70-4-120-271-0422.

Move into closed session pursuant to the provisions of section 19.85(1)(g) for purposes of conferring with legal counsel who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved. The matter relates to a public record request submitted by Kevin Mathewson.

The full agenda is available here.