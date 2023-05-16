A word from our sponsors: Westosha Central HS seeking full-time, 12-month custodian

May 16th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Westosha Central is looking for a full-time, twelve month custodian.

Hourly wage rate will be based on experience and a competitive benefit package is provided for this position.

Application deadline is Wednesday, May 17.

Interested people should submit an updated resume and letter of interest to Rose Green, HR/Benefits Specialist.

The resume should include work experience and references. Application materials can be dropped off in the Attendance Office between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM or emailed to Rose Green at greenr@westosha.k12.wi.us.

Interested applicants may contact Rose Green with questions; you may contact via email or by phone at 262-843-2321, ext. 265

The start date for the position is mid-June to July 1, 2023

