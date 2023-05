At about 11 a.m., Western Kenosha County fire departments are among those responding for a mutual aid for a box alarm activated by Kansasville Fire and Rescue for a structure fire in the 1000 block of Shagbark Lane.

Requested to respond are:

With engines — Bristol Fire and Rescue and Somers Fire and Rescue.

With chiefs, — Bristol.

For change of quarters (station coverage) — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an engine.