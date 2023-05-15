Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting May 15, 2023

May 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Proclamation recognizing the Twin Lakes Police Department for Police Week.
  • Proclamation recognizing Police Chief Adam Grosz.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #5 from Asphalt Contractors, Inc for $74,868.57.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding purchasing launch kiosks for Lance Park and Lake Elizabeth Marina.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #22 from JJ Henderson for $143,135.18
  • Consideration of a motion to approve April 21, 2023 as the substantial completion date for the WWTF upgrade.
  • Closed session for reviewing Interim Police Chief candidates.

The full agenda is available here.

