Note: All photos and video by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images.

Saturday afternoon a memorial was dedicated at the Paris Town Hall in remembrance of Trevor Albrecht. Trevor was a Paris resident, Kenosha Police Department Sergeant, and U.S Army National Guard Captain. He passed away as a result of a snowmobile accident in January 2021. The site will be added to the Veterans Tribute Trail.

The family, including his parents, widow Jessie, son Otto and daughter Iris arrived in the Bearcat.

Extensive photo and video coverage below.

Kenosha Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors.

Paris Town Chairman John Holloway

VFW Chaplain Phillip Allan

County Executive Samantha Kerkman

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner

Paris Fire Chief Colin Hennessey presents an American Flag that had been flown over the U. S. Capitol.

Jessie’s uncle, Ed Carlson spoke.

Paris School presentation.

Gift from Paris Grade School classmates by teacher Jen Van Tine and District Administrator Roger Gahart.

The leaves on the tree are the thumbprints of their classmates.

Kenosha Police electronic detection K9 Iris kept the Albrecht family company.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton.

The tree and marker are on the west side of the town hall.

Kenosha Fire Department and Bristol Fire Department used their trucks to display the flag.