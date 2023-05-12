Wheatland PTO donates $22,500 toward We-Saw playground equipment

From Wheatland Center School:

The Wheatland PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) made a generous donation of $22,500 to add a new feature to the Wheatland Center School Playground. Through their joint efforts, they have been aggressively raising funds over the past year for this goal.

In early April, they sponsored a spaghetti dinner that brought community members to the school to partake in a great meal, fun activities for kids, and a silent auction. As they strive to bring closer connections between home and school, they have also engaged the school community in several other fundraising opportunities to benefit Wheatland students.

“We are so excited to be able to contribute the We-Saw to the school. Wheatland’s PTO was on a hiatus for a couple of years, but we have a great group that has worked really hard to make a great comeback and I am really proud of what we have accomplished in just a little over a year. We are so thankful for the support that we have received from

not only Wheatland families, but the surrounding area as well, and we are looking forward to what we can do next year,” said Anna Naber, Wheatland PTO President.

The community partnership between the district and the Wheatland Parent Teacher Organization has helped bring the larger school community together as well. This week they will be helping celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by providing meals to celebrate Wheatland teachers.

Principal Kandi Horton added, “The addition of this equipment will give our students another exciting option for collaborative play. PTO has really stepped up in many ways to purchase items that would be difficult to fund through our building budget. I truly appreciate their hard work and generosity.”