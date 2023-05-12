Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 9:04 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 50 and Highways 75/83 (Brass Ball Corners) in Paddock Lake.
Two vehicles involved. One vehicle on side.
