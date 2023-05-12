Joshua Felske awarded MSOR Presidential Scholarship

Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced Joshua Felske, from Salem, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship for four years of full tuition.

To qualify to apply for MSOE’s most prestigious scholarship, students must have a cumulative unweighted grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale, be admitted to MSOE by Feb. 1, and complete an essay. Finalists were also interviewed by MSOE representatives.

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is an independent, non-profit university with about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.