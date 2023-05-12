Highway F & O intersection now a four-way stop

Looking north approaching the intersection on Highway O

The Kenosha County Division of Highways installed new stop signs on Highway O at Highway F this week, making the intersection a four-way stop.

The new signs went up Wednesday.

Highway F east of the intersection was reconfigured in 2020 to align with the portion of Highway F that was west of Highway O. Only traffic on Highway F had to stop at Highway O after the realignment.

After the project was completed, residents started requesting the intersection be changed to a four-way stop. The county conducted a study of the safety concerns and ultimately determined a four-way stop was warranted, Clement Abongwa , county highway director, told westofthei.com through an email exchange.

As of Friday, the county had mobile message boards on Highway O warning of the new configuration ahead. The stop signs themselves also have a solar-powered, flashing-light border. There is a stop sign on the shoulder as well as on the center median at the intersection.