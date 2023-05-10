Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting May 11, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Among the agenda items are:
- Appointment of vacant Supervisor #2 Seat for the Town Board approval. Discussion, consideration, and action if any
- Consideration to raise cemetery fees. Discussion, consideration, and action if any
- Bel-Air subdivision speed enforcement. Discussion, consideration, and action if any
- Trust fund loan term for vehicle. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.