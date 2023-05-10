Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting May 11, 2023

May 10th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Appointment of vacant Supervisor #2 Seat for the Town Board approval.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any
  • Consideration to raise cemetery fees.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any
  • Bel-Air subdivision speed enforcement.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any
  • Trust fund loan term for vehicle.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any. 
  • Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

