A word from our sponsors: 2023 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Business in the Park and Car Show is May 20

Note: This is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Business in the Park & Car Show is May 20.

Hours for the event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities will be in downtown Twin Lakes.

Business in the Park & Car Show will feature multiple booths from local businesses and crafters.

The car show is expected to fill Main Street with vehicles in a variety of styles from a range of years.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Try your luck at Spin the Wheel. There also will be a kids activities area.

Attendees also can help the “A Boat Load of Lunches” food drive. Bring school lunch items to benefit the Twin Lakes Food Pantry. Clean clothes and textiles are being collected for Living Waters.