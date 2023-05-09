Jennifer Hesse is new manager of Kenosha County Fair

Jennifer Hesse has been named fair manager of the Kenosha County Fair, the fair announced Tuesday.

Denise Zirbel, who held the position for the last eight years, will remain with the fair through the summer to help with the transition.

Zirbel was the first fair manager of the Kenosha County Fair.

From a news release issued Tuesday:

Jennifer Hesse has accepted the position of Fair Manager, for the Kenosha County Fair. She will assume her new position on May 8, 2023. Denise Zirbel who is the current Fair Manager will continue through the summer and lead the transition.

“We are grateful to Denise Zirbel for her dedication the last 8 years. Her leadership and vision have taken the Kenosha County Fair to new heights. Under her direction, the Kenosha County Fair expanded, developed new events at the fairgrounds and greatly enhanced the grounds and buildings of the 100-acre Fair.” stated Randall Rossi, Board President.

Hesse will be the second full time Fair Manager for the Fair Association.

Hesse holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin – Whitewater in Social Work and a Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in Therapeutic Recreation. Her most recent position was the Therapy Program Director for the Southern Wisconsin Center. Hesse has been involved with the Fair all of her life.

“She is no stranger to the Fair and I’m excited to work with Jenny through this transition time.” commented Denise Zirbel.

Hesse had worked in the Fair office for 14 years and is currently serving on the Executive Board of the Association. She volunteers by leading the Fairest of the Fair Committee and executing the Ag Olympics event during the Fair. She was the 2012 Fairest of the Fair.

Hesse will be responsible for all operations on the Fairgrounds including Wilmot Raceway and the Kenosha County Fair.

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair will be held August 16 – 20th with a theme of “Barnyard Mardi Gras”. Check out the details at kenoshacofair.com