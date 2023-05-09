Dense fog advisory issued

May 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Kenosha County until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog possible.

Driving conditions may be hazardous.

