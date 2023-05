/West Jacobs photo, used with permission

A crash apparently damaged a utility pole along Highway JF near 242nd Avenue in Trevor late Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue personnel and We Energies crews responded to the scene.

Power was out for a while but not until early Tuesday morning, a nearby resident reports. As of 5:30 a.m., We Energies is reporting no power outage.

