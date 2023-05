The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Among the agenda items are:

2023/2024 Committee assignments

Discussion: Planning Commission recommendation to approve the construction of Culvers

Restaurant (on Highway 83, south of Highway 50). Yard waste disposal contract

