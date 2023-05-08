Units responding for investigation in Randall

At about 8:41 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 37600 block of 88th Street in Randall.
Per dispatch: This is for an investigation of an odor.
