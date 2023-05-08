Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting May 9, 2023

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday in the Family and Consumer Sciences Sewing Lab starting at 5 p.m. An closed executive session will be held starting at 4:40 p.m.

Agenda items include:

Facility Update

Boys and Girls Lacrosse Teams

Approval of 2023-24 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation

Approval of 2023-24 Support Staff Assignments and Compensation

Approval of 2023-24 Administrative and Director Contracts and Compensation

Approval of 2023-24 Extra-Curricular Positions and Stipends

The full agenda is available here.